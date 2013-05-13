Comedian, actor Richard Lewis visits Tuesday's 'NFL AM'

Published: May 13, 2013 at 07:56 PM

Get a head start on Tuesday's football talk with "NFL AM" at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network. Today, comedian, actor, Larry David foil and rabid sports fan Richard Lewis joins us in studio.

Here's what else is on tap for Tuesday:

Top 100 Players of 2013

brady

Make sure you vote for the Top 100 players of 2013. Voting ends May 31. Get your vote in. More ...

» Albert Breer on what to make of Philadelphia Eagles coach Chip Kelly's fast-paced practices.

» Adam Schein on why the San Diego Chargers are primed for a big season.

» The 2013 NFL Draft transformed 32 NFL rosters. Around The League will examine the aftershocks in our Draft Fallout series. Next up are the New Orleans Saints and the St. Louis Rams.

» Green Bay Packers linebacker A.J. Hawk is the guest on an all-new Dave Dameshek Football Program, while "Family Guy" writer Alec Sulkin joins an all-new edition of the Rich Eisen Podcast.

» Elliot Harrison's series on the top 20 games of 2012 continues with No. 14.

» NFL clubs are gradually getting back to work with organized team activities. Catch a photo gallery of Monday's OTA action from around the league.

Top 100 plays of 2012

"NFL AM" on NFL Network is counting down the greatest plays of the 2012 season. Tune in regularly throughout the summer to see which thrilling plays are revealed in the epic list. More ...

» NFL Evolution reports on a New York Times investigation on how pre-existing heart conditions and heat stroke are two major dangers for kids participating in sports.

» The Minnesota Vikings unveiled images of their new downtown stadium on Monday night, and they were spectacular.

» Happy birthday to Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews, who turns 27 on Tuesday, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who turns 24, and San Francisco 49ers running back Frank Gore, who turns 30.

Want to get NFL.com's top 10 headlines sent to your inbox daily? Click here for details.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Browns agree to trade for Cowboys WR Amari Cooper; Jarvis Landry granted permission to seek deal

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to acquire Cowboys wide receiver ﻿Amari Cooper﻿ for a 2022 fifth-round draft pick and a swap of sixth-rounders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
news

Terron Armstead not closing door on NOLA return; 'I don't want to rule out the Saints'

With Saints general manager Mickey Loomis' propensity for working wonders with the salary cap and Terron Armstead's love for the franchise, the top tackle in free agency believes there's still a shot he'll stay put with the team that drafted him in 2013.
news

NFL updates, latest league news from Saturday, March 12

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Saints restructured the contract of star cornerback Marshon Lattimore to create $18.45 million in salary-cap space. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW