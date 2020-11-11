Colts WR T.Y. Hilton (groin) set to return for 'TNF' vs. Titans

﻿T.Y. Hilton﻿ is back for prime time in a key AFC South matchup.

The Indianapolis Colts receiver is off the injury report and will play Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans.

Hilton missed last week's loss to the Baltimore Ravens due to a groin injury. He was full-go in practice this week and will return to the lineup.

Hilton is averaging career-lows with 3.1 receptions per game and 35.9 receiving yards per game in 2020.

After ﻿Philip Rivers﻿ and the Colts offense struggled last week against Baltimore, they need to get back on track in a pivotal matchup against the division-leading Titans for supremacy in the AFC South.