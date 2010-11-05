Colts WR Collie, RB Hart listed as questionable vs. Eagles

The banged-up Indianapolis Colts might be getting one of Peyton Manning's favorite targets back on the field in time for Sunday's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Wide receiver Austin Collie, sidelined last week with a thumb injury, practiced in full for the second consecutive day Friday. He is officially listed as questionable on the Colts' injury report.
Collie was in the midst of a breakout season before injuring his thumb in Indianapolis' Week 6 win over the Washington Redskins. He had surgery during the Colts' bye week and was inactive for the win over the Houston Texans on Monday night.
On the season, Collie has 44 catches for 503 yards and six touchdowns.
Collie is part of a small army of Indianapolis players listed as questionable for Sunday, including linebacker Kavell Conner (foot), offensive tackle Ryan Diem (quad), tight end Brody Eldridge (rib), running back Mike Hart (ankle), cornerback Jacob Lacey (foot), defensive end Robert Mathis (knee), cornerback Jerraud Powers (foot), linebacker Clint Session (elbow) and cornerback Justin Tryon (foot).
Hart hasn't practiced this week after tallying a career-best 84-yard rushing night against Houston. If Hart can't suit up, Donald Brown will become Indianapolis' primary rusher by default. Starting tailback Joseph Addai is still bothered by neck/shoulder injuries sustained against the Redskins and is listed as doubtful for Sunday.
For the Eagles, offensive tackle King Dunlap (knee) and cornerback Ellis Hobbs (hip) will be sidelined.