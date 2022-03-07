Around the NFL

Colts TE Jack Doyle announces retirement after nine seasons

Published: Mar 07, 2022 at 03:28 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Colts tight end Jack Doyle is hanging up his cleats.

The former Pro Bowler announced Monday that he is retiring after nine seasons.

"Growing up in Indianapolis in the late 90's/2000's it was impossible to not be a diehard Colts fan," Doyle said in a statement. "Getting the chance to play 9 seasons for the team I have always and will always cheer for has been a dream come true. It is something that is hard to describe. I now go back to being the fan I have always been and retiring from the great game of football.

"I have a deep love for the game of football. I took pride in playing the game the right way and always leaving everything I had on the field. I have a deep respect for the dedication and commitment it takes to be out there for your teammates. At this time, my body is telling me that is a sacrifice I can no longer make."

Doyle caught 295 passes for 2,729 yards and 24 touchdowns, all with the Colts, who signed him just ahead of the 2013 season after the undrafted free agent had been waived by the Titans. He never looked back in Indianapolis, appearing in 15 games as a rookie and becoming a full-time starter by his fourth. Doyle would catch as many as 80 passes in a season (2017) and earn two Pro Bowl nods. His 72.5 catch percentage since 2013 ranked second in the NFL among active tight ends with at least 200 receptions, per the team's release on his retirement.

"Jack not only represented himself and his family with class, but represented our entire organization and the community with the utmost professionalism," Colts owner Jim Irsay said. "We applaud the impact Jack and his wife, Casie, made in our community during his playing career and we know that commitment will not waver moving forward. Simply put, Jack was one of the most well-liked players in our locker room. We'll miss his presence in our building and watching him perform on Sundays, but we congratulate him on a fantastic career."

Related Content

news

Chiefs applying franchise tag to OT Orlando Brown 

On Monday, the Chiefs placed the franchise tag on offensive tackle Orlando Brown, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. 
news

NFL sets salary cap at $208.2 million per team for 2022 season

The NFL's salary cap is set at $208.2 million per team for the 2022 season, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Monday.
news

Falcons WR Calvin Ridley suspended indefinitely through at least 2022 season for betting on NFL games

Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended indefinitely through the 2022 season for betting on NFL games during the 2021 season, the NFL announced Monday.
news

Bengals place franchise tag on safety Jessie Bates

Though it wasn't the news their standout safety was hoping to hear, the Bengals are ensuring a pillar of their defense isn't playing elsewhere in 2022. The Bengals on Monday placed the franchise tag on ﻿Jessie Bates﻿.
news

Von Miller hints at potential reunion with Broncos ahead of free agency

As he prepared to play in Super Bowl LVI for the Rams, Von Miller reiterated that he never wanted to leave the Broncos. In the aftermath of victory, the star linebacker might be preparing a return to Denver. Miller shared a series of social media posts on Monday hinting at a possible reunion with the Broncos.
news

Patriots releasing veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy

New England is once again parting ways with veteran linebacker ﻿Kyle Van Noy﻿. The move clears $5 million in salary cap space this year, which gives Bill Belichick additional flexibility heading toward free agency.
news

Colts announce Tony Dungy Diversity Fellowship to promote diversity in NFL coaching

The Colts announced on Monday the creation of the Tony Dungy Diversity Fellowship, a program that will afford diverse and talented football coaching candidates an opportunity to gain valuable experience as they progress in their careers.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, March 7

The Panthers have a considerable amount of cap space to address their many needs this offseason, notably at quarterback. They created a bit more room by moving money around with one of their best players.

Carolina announced Monday that it restructured linebacker ﻿Shaq Thompson﻿'s contract.
news

Browns place franchise tag on TE David Njoku

Cleveland placed the franchise tag on David Njoku, Ian Rapoport reports. The move guarantees the veteran TE Njoku just south of $11 million for the 2022 season but might just be a placeholder for a multi-year deal.
news

Christian Kirk open-minded heading into free agency: 'I just want to land in the best place I can be'

Cardinals WR Christian Kirk says he will consider his options this offseason once becoming a free agent. 
news

Drew Rosenhaus doesn't expect Dolphins to franchise tag DE Emmanuel Ogbah

Emmanuel Ogbah's agent said Sunday that he doesn't anticipate Miami using the franchise tag on the edge rusher.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW