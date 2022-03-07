Colts TE Jack Doyle announces retirement after nine seasons

Colts tight end Jack Doyle is hanging up his cleats.

The former Pro Bowler announced Monday that he is retiring after nine seasons.

"Growing up in Indianapolis in the late 90's/2000's it was impossible to not be a diehard Colts fan," Doyle said in a statement. "Getting the chance to play 9 seasons for the team I have always and will always cheer for has been a dream come true. It is something that is hard to describe. I now go back to being the fan I have always been and retiring from the great game of football.

"I have a deep love for the game of football. I took pride in playing the game the right way and always leaving everything I had on the field. I have a deep respect for the dedication and commitment it takes to be out there for your teammates. At this time, my body is telling me that is a sacrifice I can no longer make."

Doyle caught 295 passes for 2,729 yards and 24 touchdowns, all with the Colts, who signed him just ahead of the 2013 season after the undrafted free agent had been waived by the Titans. He never looked back in Indianapolis, appearing in 15 games as a rookie and becoming a full-time starter by his fourth. Doyle would catch as many as 80 passes in a season (2017) and earn two Pro Bowl nods. His 72.5 catch percentage since 2013 ranked second in the NFL among active tight ends with at least 200 receptions, per the team's release on his retirement.