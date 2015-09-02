Colts starter Arthur Jones to undergo ankle surgery

Indianapolis Colts general manager Ryan Grigson handed former Ravens defensive lineman Arthur Jones a five-year, $33 million contract last March. The team has received very little in return since.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Jones will need ankle surgery to repair torn ligaments, according to two sources informed of the situation. Rapoport reports that Jones is a candidate to be placed on injured reserve with a designation to return at best. It sounds like season-ending injured reserve is also an option.
The Colts handed Jones $16 million guaranteed in hopes of him improving the team's pass rush and run defense. He can play at defensive end or defensive tackle when asked.
Their defensive line could certainly use Jones' versatility, but he didn't make much of an impact last year. They will rely on players like Kendall Langford, Montori Hughes and Henry Anderson to pick up snaps. There isn't much reason to believe this Colts defensive line will be any better this year, and it's generally failed to improve under Colts coach Chuck Pagano.