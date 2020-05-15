Roundup: Colts sign RB Jonathan Taylor to rookie deal

The second half of Nick Sirianni's envisioned "1-1 punch" has officially signed his contract.

Jonathan Taylor put pen to paper Friday, completing his rookie deal as part of three draft picks who are officially members of the Indianapolis Colts. Taylor, quarterback Jacob Eason and linebacker Jordan Glasgow have all signed, the team announced.

Taylor's selection in the second round added another legitimate running back to team with Marlon Mack, whose efforts didn't go unnoticed, especially when he missed two key games down the stretch of 2019 during which the Colts fell out of playoff contention. Sirianni told reporters earlier this week he's excited to have "two exceptional backs" who can "do multiple things."

Taylor put together an incredible collegiate resume while at Wisconsin, rushing for over 6,100 yards in three seasons and hitting the 50 rushing touchdown mark. He ran the ball nearly 1,000 times in his time in Madison, leaving some to wonder if his massive workload would lead to a shorter NFL career.

The Colts didn't allow that to keep them from drafting Taylor, who officially begins his career as a Colt on Friday.

