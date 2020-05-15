Around the NFL

Friday, May 15, 2020 08:43 AM

Roundup: Colts sign RB Jonathan Taylor to rookie deal

Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The second half of Nick Sirianni's envisioned "1-1 punch" has officially signed his contract.

Jonathan Taylor put pen to paper Friday, completing his rookie deal as part of three draft picks who are officially members of the Indianapolis Colts. Taylor, quarterback Jacob Eason and linebacker Jordan Glasgow have all signed, the team announced.

Taylor's selection in the second round added another legitimate running back to team with Marlon Mack, whose efforts didn't go unnoticed, especially when he missed two key games down the stretch of 2019 during which the Colts fell out of playoff contention. Sirianni told reporters earlier this week he's excited to have "two exceptional backs" who can "do multiple things."

Taylor put together an incredible collegiate resume while at Wisconsin, rushing for over 6,100 yards in three seasons and hitting the 50 rushing touchdown mark. He ran the ball nearly 1,000 times in his time in Madison, leaving some to wonder if his massive workload would lead to a shorter NFL career.

The Colts didn't allow that to keep them from drafting Taylor, who officially begins his career as a Colt on Friday.

Here are the other notable transactions from Friday:

  • The Los Angeles Rams re-signed defensive end Morgan Fox to a one-year deal and released defensive tackle Tanzel Smart. Fox has spent the past four years in L.A., recording two sacks last season and 4.5 sacks in total. Smart was drafted by the Rams in the sixth round of the 2017 draft. He played in 13 games last year but failed to record a sack in his three seasons with the club.

Related Content

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden watches as players warm up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
news

Jon Gruden: Las Vegas move another hurdle in virtual offseason

The Raiders coach is among those adjusting on the fly while also attempting to best perform his duties. Gruden was candid in explaining the challenges associated with relocating a franchise amid a pandemic.
James Harrison: Mike Tomlin gave me envelope after 2010 hit
news

James Harrison: Mike Tomlin gave me envelope after 2010 hit

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison recently said that coach Mike Tomlin gave him an envelope following a 2010 game against the Browns that featured a big hit on wide receiver Mohamed Massaquoi.
Jedrick Wills 'a sponge of information' in move to Browns LT
news

Jedrick Wills 'a sponge of information' in move to Browns LT

Can Wills, a right tackle in college, make the switch to the left side? So far, so good, according to Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan.
Matthew Stafford, unbothered by trade rumors, ready to lead Lions
news

Matthew Stafford, unbothered by trade rumors, ready to lead Lions

The QB told reporters Thursday he was never unsettled by rumors of a potential trade involving him or by whispers that the Lions might be interested in Tua Tagovailoa at No. 3.
Rams introduce new uniforms ahead of start of SoFi Stadium era
news

Rams introduce new uniforms ahead of start of SoFi Stadium era

The Los Angeles Rams unveiled their new uniforms for the upcoming 2020 season on Wednesday.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith passes during warmups before an NFL football preseason game against the Oakland Raiders, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
news

Geno Smith returning to Seattle to back up Russell Wilson

Geno Smith is sticking around in the Pacific Northwest. The quarterback is signing with the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. 
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Jacksonville Jaguars in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
news

Panthers' David Tepper believes games could feature some fans

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper expressed optimism Wednesday that while NFL games likely would not feature stadiums at full capacity, that does not mean games won't have some fans in the stands.

Koetter: Todd Gurley's health the big unknown for Falcons
news

Koetter: Todd Gurley's health the big unknown for Falcons

Like their fresh threads, we won't quite know how well the Falcons will perform until we see them on the field. The same goes for Gurley, a former MVP who hasn't looked much like one since 2018.
Doug Pederson: Eagles' offense will 'look a little bit different' 
news

Doug Pederson: Eagles' offense will 'look a little bit different' 

The Eagles shook up their offensive staff this offseason and coach Doug Pederson says the unit will "look a little bit different" this year.
Logan Ryan: Jets 'make sense,' but I'm 'completely open for business'
news

Logan Ryan: Jets 'make sense,' but I'm 'completely open for business'

An appearance on GMFB signaled the CB might be ready to announce something. All we learned was Ryan is still open to offers from everyone not located in Nashville.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
news

Bucs QB coach: Offense will be Arians' with 'Brady influence'

Clyde Christensen witnessed Peyton Manning take his Colts playbook and implement it in Denver. That won't be the case with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL