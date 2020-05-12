Colts feel they have '1-1 punch' in Marlon Mack, Jonathan Taylor

"They have some different running styles but again, I think they're both complete backs and I think that's a fantastic problem to have, to have two guys like that you can feed the football to. It's only going to help our running game."

Having two talented backs, as Sirianni described, makes the season much easier to navigate, especially when you know the power element of your ground game isn't solely dependent upon one person. Had Mack been available, perhaps the Colts don't lose a close one to Houston in Week 12, and maybe they find a way to keep pace with the red-hot Titans in Week 13. The what-if game can change plenty for a revisionist with a fresh pen, of course, but Taylor's college career -- one jam-packed with production -- is legitimate cause for excitement. It's easy to sense in Sirianni's words.

The Colts have a quality pass-catching option out of the backfield as well in Nyheim Hines. Sirianni reflected on his time with the Chargers and the success Danny Woodhead enjoyed there while part of a loaded backfield, which included Melvin Gordon, Donald Brown and Branden Oliver. The coordinator said he can envision something similar happening with Hines, who now can enjoy playing in the shadows while opposing defenses tilt toward attempting to contain Mack and Taylor. A loaded box might sound appetizing to those waiting for Philip Rivers to connect with T.Y. Hilton, Parris Campbell and Michael Pittman Jr. -- oh, and Hines, too.