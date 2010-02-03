Colts, Saints' defenses will try to keep potent offenses at bay

In the playoffs, each defense has one sack, but they have administered a number of quarterback hits. The Saints put a number of questionable hits on Brett Favre in the NFC Championship Game, and it will be interesting to see what the officials call early in the Super Bowl if the Saints attempt to inflict the same sort of pain on Manning. Williams will call for heat on Manning, who has been sacked once in every 57 dropbacks. Williams also knows that Manning will have studied what Favre did against the blitz. Look for the inside pass rush from Anthony Hargrove and Sedrick Ellis to be a big factor in this game.