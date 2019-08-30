Colts rookie Parris Campbell: 'I felt like myself again'

"I think it was great. I really think more than anything it was just great for his confidence. I mean he looked good out there," coach Frank Reich said of Campbell after Thursday's game. "You could see when he caught that one ball, you could see his speed. Even on the go route that we underthrew, I think he's running away from 'em there if we get that one out in front of him. But it was really good for his confidence to get out there and have a half of football."