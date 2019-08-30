Around the NFL

Colts rookie Parris Campbell: 'I felt like myself again'

Aug 30, 2019
Indianapolis Colts receiver Parris Campbell knocked off any rust that might have been building, making his preseason debut Thursday night versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

The rookie wideout missed the previous three games and much of training camp due to a nagging hamstring injury. Thursday, Campbell played 26 snaps, per Next Gen Stats, catching three passes for 42 yards on four targets.

"It was a lot of fun. I felt like myself again," Campbell said of his debut in an NFL jersey, per the team's official website. "Being out with the injury obviously was very nagging, very annoying. But I definitely felt like myself again, and it was a lot of fun."

The Ohio State product opened training camp receiving rave reviews, with several beat reporters projecting big things for the rookie. The hamstring injury, however, dampened the hype in recent weeks.

When healthy, Campbell is a burner, with ideal speed to stress defenses and can be a wizard after the catch.

Case in point, his 31-yard weaving catch and run Thursday night:

"It was huge. I said earlier, I just kinda felt like myself again. I know the type of player I am, and I know that those are the types of plays I'm used to making," Campbell said. "I take huge pride in my strength of run-after-catch ability, so I just felt like myself."

While the hamstring injury curtailed some early-season optimism surrounding Campbell, alongside T.Y. Hilton and Devin Funchess, Campbell could play a key role this season in Jacoby Brissett's offense.

"I think it was great. I really think more than anything it was just great for his confidence. I mean he looked good out there," coach Frank Reich said of Campbell after Thursday's game. "You could see when he caught that one ball, you could see his speed. Even on the go route that we underthrew, I think he's running away from 'em there if we get that one out in front of him. But it was really good for his confidence to get out there and have a half of football."

Now the Colts hope Campbell can remain healthy and continue to rise throughout the regular season.

