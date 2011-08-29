Colts release eight in first cut, including KR Moore

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts have released eight players including last year's kickoff returner, Devin Moore.
The Indy native made the team as an undrafted rookie but missed the final 12 games with nerve damage.
Defensive back Chip Vaughn also has been waived. Vaughn was called for unnecessary roughness and taunting on back-to-back plays Friday night, penalties that helped the Green Bay Packers keep its game-tying drive alive in a 24-21 victory.
The Colts also released offensive linemen Josh Beekman and Casey Bender, receiver Joe Horn and quarterback Mike Hartline.
Linebacker Cody Glenn and defensive back Mike Newton were placed on the waived-injured list.
All teams must trim their rosters to 80 by Tuesday afternoon.
