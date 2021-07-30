Colts QB Carson Wentz (foot) misses Friday's practice

Carson Wentz﻿'s new start in Indianapolis has met an interruption.

Wentz missed Friday's practice with a foot injury and is currently being evaluated, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday on Inside Training Camp. Garafolo added that the team's initial belief and hope was that it is a minor injury.

Backup Jacob Eason took Wentz's reps with the Colts' first team.

Center Ryan Kelly also spent the day on the sideline due to an elbow injury, per FOX59's Mike Chappel.

Three other Colts sat out of Friday's session: guard Quenton Nelson﻿, receiver T.Y. Hilton and tight end Jack Doyle. Unlike Wentz and Kelly, all three missed the session not because of injury, but to receive some rest.