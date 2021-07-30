Training Camp

Colts QB Carson Wentz (foot) misses Friday's practice

Published: Jul 30, 2021 at 11:44 AM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Carson Wentz﻿'s new start in Indianapolis has met an interruption.

Wentz missed Friday's practice with a foot injury and is currently being evaluated, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday on Inside Training Camp. Garafolo added that the team's initial belief and hope was that it is a minor injury.

Backup Jacob Eason took Wentz's reps with the Colts' first team.

Center Ryan Kelly also spent the day on the sideline due to an elbow injury, per FOX59's Mike Chappel.

Three other Colts sat out of Friday's session: guard Quenton Nelson﻿, receiver T.Y. Hilton and tight end Jack Doyle. Unlike Wentz and Kelly, all three missed the session not because of injury, but to receive some rest.

Wentz is in his first training camp with the Colts, who sent two draft picks to Philadelphia for the former No. 2 overall pick of the 2016 draft. The quarterback is attempting to reclaim a future that was once very bright in Philadelphia before a disastrous 2020 season led to the end of his time with the Eagles.

