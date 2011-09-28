Colts put LB Brackett, SS Bullitt on injured reserve

Brackett has been one of the mainstays in Indy's defense since becoming the starting middle linebacker in 2005. The defensive captain had started 85 of 99 games since '05 and he has traditionally been one of the team's top tacklers. He finished with a career high 149 in 2007 and made at least 100 tackles in five consecutive seasons before finishing with 74 in an injury-plagued 2010.