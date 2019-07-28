Colts owner Jim Irsay wants first-round bye in 2019

"What I'd like to see us do, and it's not essential but it certainly would be helpful, is to see this team get home-field advantage, where you're two games away from the Super Bowl and hopefully they're both home games (but) at least one of them," he said. "To get the bye week is a huge advantage. That's a tall order. Most people would say you've got to probably win at least 12 games, and they're right. That's very difficult."