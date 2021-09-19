Colts LT Eric Fisher expected to make season debut vs. Rams

Much-needed reinforcements have arrived just in time for the Colts' offensive line.

Veteran left tackle Eric Fisher, who's been sidelined for nearly eight months with a torn Achilles, is expected to start in Indy's Week 2 contest against the Rams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday night.

With All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson questionable and reserve lineman Braden Smith out, Fisher, whose last snap came in the AFC Championship where he was injured, adds a big boost to a unit that will be asked to contain a formidable L.A. pass rush led by Aaron Donald.

Against a less intimidating Seahawks front seven in Week 1, the Colts O-line struggled to keep Carson Wentz upright, allowing three sacks and eight QB hits in a 28-16 loss. Wentz has to be all smiles upon hearing Saturday's news.

Facing Donald is quite a tall task to handle after being out of action for as long as Fisher has, but the two-time Pro Bowler should be up for the challenge. The fact that he's even trending towards playing Sunday after an extensive recovery and recent COVID list stint speaks volumes to the former No. 1 overall pick's pedigree.