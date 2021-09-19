Around the NFL

Colts LT Eric Fisher expected to make season debut vs. Rams

Published: Sep 18, 2021 at 11:40 PM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Much-needed reinforcements have arrived just in time for the Colts' offensive line.

Veteran left tackle Eric Fisher, who's been sidelined for nearly eight months with a torn Achilles, is expected to start in Indy's Week 2 contest against the Rams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday night.

With All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson questionable and reserve lineman Braden Smith out, Fisher, whose last snap came in the AFC Championship where he was injured, adds a big boost to a unit that will be asked to contain a formidable L.A. pass rush led by Aaron Donald.

Against a less intimidating Seahawks front seven in Week 1, the Colts O-line struggled to keep Carson Wentz upright, allowing three sacks and eight QB hits in a 28-16 loss. Wentz has to be all smiles upon hearing Saturday's news.

Facing Donald is quite a tall task to handle after being out of action for as long as Fisher has, but the two-time Pro Bowler should be up for the challenge. The fact that he's even trending towards playing Sunday after an extensive recovery and recent COVID list stint speaks volumes to the former No. 1 overall pick's pedigree.

Regardless of how it plays out, Fisher's return will definitely be something to keep an eye on both for its potential impact on the game and as an early candidate for a possible Hard Knocks storyline.

news

Cardinals GM on Chandler Jones: 'We're not in the business of moving on' from good players

In the midst of a contract year, Chandler Jones is out to prove his worth. Cardinals GM Steve Keim has certainly noticed the star edge rusher's hot start to the 2021 season.
news

Rams to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all home games beginning in Week 7

Beginning with the Week 7 contest against the Detroit Lions on Oct. 24, the Los Angeles Rams will require all home game attendees ages 12 and over to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.
news

Tennessee Titans host Waverly Central High School home game at Nissan Stadium to help flood victims

On Thursday night, Nissan Stadium hosted a high school football game between the Waverly Central Tigers and the White House Blue Devils in an effort to help a recovering football program while also raising awareness to a community in need.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson 'not dwelling' on 0-3 record vs. Chiefs ahead of Sunday night

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson brings an 0-3 record versus the Kansas City Chiefs entering Sunday night's matchup, but isn't getting caught up in the one-sided rivalry. 
news

Eagles, DE Josh Sweat agree to three-year, $40 million contract extension 

Eagles defensive end ﻿Josh Sweat﻿ has agreed to a three-year, $40 million contract extension through the 2024 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Sept. 18

The New England Patriots have signed QB Brian Hoyer to the active roster from the practice squad, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reports.
news

Saints place DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder), LB Kwon Alexander (elbow) on injured reserve

New Orleans will be without a couple key players entering its Week 2 matchup against the Panthers.
news

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs (toe/ankle) won't play Sunday vs. Steelers

The Raiders will be without top running back Josh Jacobs on Sunday against the Steelers. Backup ﻿Kenyan Drake﻿ moves into the starting role with veteran ﻿Peyton Barber﻿ slated for potential short-yardage situations.
news

Roger Brown, former Lions All-Pro DT, dies at 84

Roger Brown, who made six Pro Bowls in his 10 seasons with the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams in the 1960s, died Friday at the age of 84, his family confirmed to the Lions.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Sept. 17

﻿Everson Griffen﻿ is in the concussion protocol as a result of an unusual occurrence. Follow here for the latest injury news ahead of Week 2.
news

Packers placing edge rusher Za'Darius Smith (back) on IR

The Packers will try to bounce back from their blowout Week 1 loss without star pass rusher Za'Darius Smith. Coach Matt LaFleur said Smith will go on IR as he continues to deal with a back issue that had him listed as questionable for the season opener.
