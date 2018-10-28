Around the NFL

Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri sets all-time points record

Published: Oct 28, 2018 at 10:23 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Adam Vinatieri made history Sunday. Again.

With a second-quarter 25-yard field goal against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts kicker became the NFL's all-time leading scorer, surpassing Hall of Fame kicker Morten Andersen (2,544).

Vinatieri entered the game with 2,540 points and tied Anderson's mark with a first-quarter extra point and field goal. The kicker recorded 10 points on the day and closed with 2,550 career points after Indy's 42-28 win.

The next closest active player is Seahawks kicker Sebastian Janikowski, who has 1,844 points after Sunday's games.

It's been a history-making, record-breaking type of season for the legendary kicker. Just four weeks ago, Vinatieri broke the all-time mark for field goals, usurping Andersen again (565).

The 45-year-old veteran entered the game with a groin injury, and Indianapolis worked out three free-agent kickers this week in case he couldn't play. But Vinatieri pushed through, back onto the field and into the history books.

There are few records remaining for Vinatieri to break. He is unlikely to break Andersen's record for most games played (382) or George Blanda's record for oldest player to play in an NFL game (48 years, 109 days). But despite his age, Vinatieri has not counted out a return next season and beyond.

"I don't ever want to get to a point where it's, 'I should have hung it up a year ago,'" Vinatieri told NFL Network's Judy Battista in a feature published this month. "I'm not putting a time on it. If we get through the season and we're trending up, team-wise, if we're a playoff contender ... I want another Super Bowl. If we've got a chance here [in Indianapolis] or anywhere else, I'd consider continuing. I'm not overly into moving my family, but if the Colts didn't want me back and next year's AFC or NFC champion said, 'We need you,' it would be interesting."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eagles' Devon Allen advances to 110-meter hurdles semifinals in 2022 World Athletics Championships

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen has qualified for Sunday's 110-meter semifinals at the World Athletics Championships following a run of 13.47 seconds.

news

Vikings' Justin Jefferson: 'After this year I'll be the best receiver in the NFL'

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has enjoyed a record-setting start to his career. The young wideout is not done yet, expressing confidence that he will be the best WR in the NFL after 2022.

news

Rams LB Bobby Wagner 'didn't want to leave Seattle,' but excited for chance to go home

As Bobby Wagner has adjusted to his new life and new team in Los Angeles the last few months, the linebacker said he's still feeling bittersweet about the end of his time in Seattle, but excited for what comes next.

news

Former four-time Pro Bowler, Raiders OL Richie Incognito announces retirement

Following 13 seasons on the field that included four Pro Bowls and plenty of controversy, Raiders offensive lineman Richie Incognito announced his retirement on Friday.

news

Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz, Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki don't get extensions, as expected

As expected, Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz and Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki will play the 2022 season on the franchise tag.

news

DB Jason McCourty, who won Super Bowl with Patriots, retiring after 13 seasons

Jason McCourty, with help from his three children and wife, announced his retirement in an Instagram video posted Friday.

news

Jessie Bates, Bengals cannot agree to terms on extension ahead of deadline

The Cincinnati Bengals and star safety Jessie Bates aren't expected to reach a deal before Friday's deadline for franchise-tagged players to secure long-term contracts.

news

Texans reach settlements on claims against team regarding Deshaun Watson allegations

The Houston Texans have reached confidential settlements with all of the women who have made or intended to make claims against the organization for allegedly enabling former quarterback Deshaun Watson's behavior during massage therapy sessions.

news

CFL's Montreal Alouettes acquire rights to former Chiefs, Jets guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

Former Chiefs, Jets OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who is pausing his football career to complete a medical residency, has a new home in the Canadian Football League if he wants it.

news

OT Orlando Brown, Chiefs unable to reach long-term deal ahead of deadline

Offensive tackle Orlando Brown and the Kansas City Chiefs did not come to an agreement on a multi-year contract ahead of Friday's deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign extensions, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson: 'Of course' Saints boast best defense in NFL

Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson has high expectations for New Orleans' defense in the 2022 NFL season.

news

Steelers' Cam Heyward on QB competition: It starts with Mitchell Trubisky

Who will start at QB in Pittsburgh is one of the NFL's bigger training camp questions. Steelers defensive stalwart recently indicated that Mitchell Trubisky has the early edge.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW