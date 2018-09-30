Adam Vinatieri sets NFL's all-time field goal record

Adam Vinatieri is the NFL's undisputed field goal king.

The Indianapolis Colts kicker broke the NFL's all-time record for field goals with his 42-yard field goal in the second quarter against the Houston Texans on Sunday to cut Indy's defecit to 21-10.

Vinatieri entered the game tied with Hall of Famer Morten Andersen with 565 career field goals before his record-setting kick at No. 566.

Prior to making the boot, the 23-year veteran made history just by suiting up -- he surpassed George Blanda for fourth on the all-time games played list (341).