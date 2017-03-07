Colts keep Jack Doyle on three-year, $19M deal

One of the tight ends poised to cash in on the open market won't make it to free agency after all.
The Indianapolis Colts agreed to terms with Jack Doyle, the team announced Tuesday. The new deal is for three years at $19 million with another $2 million available in incentives, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
"Really hard to see myself playing anywhere else," Doyle said in January, via The Indianapolis Star. "Obviously, I want to be back. I love Indy."
Doyle was ranked No. 60 on Around The NFL's list of the Top-101 prospective free agents after hauling in 59 passes for 584 yards and five touchdowns in a 2016 breakout season.
A blocking specialist behind Coby Fleener and Dwayne Allen in his first three NFL seasons, Doyle emerged as Andrew Luck's second-most reliable threat in the passing game behind T.Y. Hilton.
The former Western Kentucky star is a well-rounded tight end capable of handling his own at the line of scrimmage while showing strong hands and polished route running as a receiver.
"Jack is a consummate professional who is highly revered among all in this organization," new GM Chris Ballard said in a statement released by the team. "He possesses a tremendous amount of talent and you can witness how much he loves playing the game when you watch him compete. Jack has emerged as a leader in his four seasons with this team and we're thrilled he'll be returning."
Now that Doyle is off the market, there's a steep drop-off behind Martellus Bennett and Jared Cook at tight end.