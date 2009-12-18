Colts-Jaguars second most-watched game ever on NFL Network

Published: Dec 18, 2009 at 05:28 AM

The Indianapolis Colts-Jacksonville Jaguars game on NFL Network on Thursday was watched by an average of 6.2 million viewers (not including over-the-air stations in Indianapolis and Jacksonville) -– ranking as the second most watched game in the four years of Thursday Night Football on NFL Network behind Green Bay-Dallas on Nov. 29, 2007 (10.1 million viewers).

For the season, Thursday Night Football viewership has increased 32 percent from last year with an average of 4.5 million viewers tuning in (not including OTA stations) compared to a 3.4 million average after six games in 2008.

Locally, each team earned its highest ratings of the season with a 41.0 rating/58 share in Indianapolis and 30.6 rating/47 share in Jacksonville.

