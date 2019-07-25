Colts hold Luck out of team drills, cite Durant's injury

Durant suffered a serious calf injury on May 8 while Golden State was in the Western Conference Semifinals. The injury held him out into the Finals, when the Warriors fell into a 3-1 hole against the Toronto Raptors. With the season on the line, Golden State cleared Durant to return for Game 5 on June 10 and the forward proceeded to rupture his Achilles, ending his season and potentially the entire 2019-20 campaign.