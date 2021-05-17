Around the NFL

Colts HC Frank Reich: 'I just cringe when I hear stuff' like Carson Wentz is broken

Published: May 17, 2021 at 03:07 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Like a hamster running in a cage, Colts coach Frank Reich has spent his offseason answering a persistent loop of questions about ﻿Carson Wentz﻿, spinning on a media wheel, stuck in the cycle of the offseason. Until the former Eagles quarterback is on the field, under pressure, and delivers, the cycle will persist in Indy.

With the opening of Phase II of the offseason program, when players can hit the field with coaches for a spell, Reich was once again asked to detail why he believes Wentz, who struggled woefully last year in Philly, getting benched down the stretch, is fixable.

Reich understands the line of questioning but repudiated the suggestion that Wentz is "broken."

"I just cringe when I hear stuff like that, not that a player shouldn't be accountable for poor play on the field," the coach said Monday. "Carson has to answer to that, and he has answered to it. And until you get out there and prove otherwise, that's what you live with. But I just know that playing the position of quarterback, there are so many factors that go into it. We talked about why the poor play last year, I'm just very confident that he has a team around him. It's just I think the culture fit. You guys know how I feel about the Eagles, how highly I feel about that organization. But sometimes in sports, this is one of those transitions I think it's going to end up being good for both organizations, I think it's going to be good for Carson. I think we got to be patient with it. I think it takes a little bit of time, just like it took Philip (Rivers) a minute and Jacoby (Brissett) a minute. But I'm confident that we got the right player."

The Colts decided to take a swing on Wentz, which included trading away a potential first-round pick if the QB plays a certain amount of reps. The club determined the castoff QB was the best route for a playoff-caliber club, given the options on the open market and where they stood in the draft.

In response to questions about Wentz this offseason, the Indy brass has ad nauseam said the relationship between Reich and Wentz is the main reason they have faith the marriage can work. With his full faith in Wentz, Reich knows the pressure is on to make it work and get the QB back to his 2017 MVP-caliber self.

"Absolutely. I think it's a collaborative effort that we work with Carson," Reich said, affirming he's aware of the self-induced pressure created by standing behind Wentz. "But yeah, you stick your neck out for players as a head coach or a GM or a scout or coach -- we all do it. As a head coach, sometimes you have a bit more say in it than maybe a position coach. But that's what you love about it. I love sticking my neck out for people I believe in. I'm willing to put it on the line for players that you believe in. I believe in this team, I believe in Carson. I feel good about it. I do know that his play will reflect the work that he does, the work that our team does, the work that our staff does, all the preparation. But I don't mind being the point person on that."

Soon enough, it will be on Wentz to prove worthy of that unbending faith on the gridiron. Until then, the cycle will continue to run throughout the summer months.

Related Content

news

Broncos hire Kelly Kleine as executive director of football operations

An NFL trailblazer has reached a new height in her career. The Denver Broncos have hired Kelly Kleine as their executive director of football operations and special advisor to the general manager.
news

49ers sign former Jaguars WR Marqise Lee

Marqise Lee's return to the NFL includes a new location: Santa Clara. The former second-round pick signed with the 49ers on Monday.
news

Roundup: Bengals sign ex-49ers slot receiver Trent Taylor

The Bengals added another wide receiver to the mix. Mike Garafolo reports that the Bengals are singing wideout Trent Taylor. The former 49ers receiver and punt returner could fill both holes created by Alex Erickson's departure to Houston in free agency.
news

NFL scheduled Bucs-Pats in Week 4 to ensure focus is on Tom Brady's return

Vice president of NFL broadcast planning Mike North said it was a conscious choice to put the Bucs vs. Pats tussle early in the season, where other issues like injuries, weather, and playoff implications are less likely to take the focus off the Tom Brady returning to Foxborough narrative.
news

Lions rookie WR Amon-Ra St. Brown: 'I'm ready to take someone's job'

Projected by many as a Day 2 draft pick, Amon-Ra St. Brown falling to the fourth round provided the Lions rookie wideout with the motivation to prove the doubters wrong.
news

Ryan Kerrigan signs with Eagles after 10 seasons in Washington

Ryan Kerrigan said goodbye to Washington in an Instagram post Sunday night. The longtime Washington edge rusher is staying in the NFC East.
news

Cardinals' Kingsbury tabs Isaiah Simmons, Zaven Collins as 'prettiest linebacker duo'

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is excited about the Arizona's new starting linebacker duo of Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins, who are the team's last two first-round selections.
news

Roundup: Bucs signing cornerback Antonio Hamilton to one-year deal

The Buccaneers are adding to their secondary depth with the signing of free-agent CB Antonio Hamilton on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Bears HC Nagy: Andy Dalton will 'get the one reps' in OTAs after strong rookie camp from Justin Fields

Justin Fields has been making a great first impression at rookie minicamp. He still has some work to do to earn first-team repetitions.

Bears coach Matt Nagy reiterated Sunday that Andy Dalton will be the team's No. 1 QB when organized team activities commence next week.
news

Giants sign WR-turned-TE Kelvin Benjamin, RB Corey Clement

Kelvin Benjamin's comeback story continues. The Giants signed the former first-round wide receiver to play tight end following a tryout at rookie minicamp this weekend. New York also added former Eagles RB Corey Clement to its roster.
news

Jaguars QB Lawrence on pitch count, RB Etienne taking wideout reps in Meyer's first on-field practice

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne saw the field for the first time at minicamp on Saturday, which was Urban Meyer's first on-field practice as head coach.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW