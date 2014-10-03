Around the NFL

Colts' Hakeem Nicks believes he's the NFL's best WR

Published: Oct 03, 2014 at 04:48 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Hakeem Nicks signed a one-year, prove-it deal with the Indianapolis Colts because he thought it was the best situation to jump-start his career after it stalled with the New York Giants in 2012 and 2013.

At the quarter-season mark, Nicks is tied with rookie Donte Moncrief for seventh on the team with 94 receiving yards.

This isn't exactly the scenario Nicks envisioned for rehabilitating his market value.

Even if Nicks is playing just 57 percent of the snaps in Indy, it hasn't affected his confidence.

"I still view myself as the best receiver in the league," Nicks said this week, via The Indianapolis Star. "That expectation ain't never going to change. I'll get a chance to prove it eventually."

Andrew Luck has done an excellent job of spreading the ball around, targeting seven players at least 14 times this season.

T.Y. Hilton has emerged as the Colts' most dangerous playmaker. Reggie Wayne is vying with Steve Smith for bragging rights as the league's most productive aging wideout.

That leaves Nicks to battle with Moncrief, tight ends Coby Fleener and Dwayne Allen and running backs Ahmad Bradshaw and Trent Richardson for Luck's attention as the fourth or fifth option.

"Just have to be patient; you know it's going to be a long season," Nicks said of his subordinate role. "Being a receiver we all want the ball every play, but we understand that sacrifice is part of being on a team."

With Luck leading the NFL in yards (1,305) and touchdowns (13) while generating a gaudy 108.0 passer rating, the Colts have no reason to alter the pecking order in the aerial attack -- even if it means Nicks' isn't even the best receiver on his own team.

