Colts GM Ryan Grigson taking talent search abroad

Colts general manager Ryan Grigson is hoping to supplement his draft haul with talent wherever he can find it.
Namely, he's looking for help outside the United States.
As The Indianapolis Star explained this weekended, Grigson is pioneering a movement among NFL executives to search for athletic prospects around the globe.
His recent workouts have included a 380-pound shotputter from Australia, a handful of players from the Canadian Football League and a rugby player from Kenya.
"If you have elite athletic traits, you can do this," Grigson said. "This isn't one of those specialized sports, like golf. If you have a level of toughness and you can move and you have instincts, if you have those at an elite level, you're going to get a chance."
He added: "Hey, it could be Africa, it could be the South Pacific, it could be Eastern Europe."
The Star is touting linebacker Daniel Adongo as one of Grigson's success stories. As a top-flight rugby player in Africa, he came to Indianapolis and made a splash in 2013 before missing all of last season with an injury. He should make a strong case for a roster spot in training camp this year.
If nothing else, it's an exciting sign that teams are willing to extend their reach for talent. As the NFL becomes more specialized, especially on defense, the potential for translatable skills in other sports has never been greater.
