Around the NFL

Colts GM Grigson: 'We need to build that defense'

Published: Feb 26, 2016 at 01:12 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts have been running in place ever since general manager Ryan Grigson took home executive of the year honors for the 2012 season.

Too often steamrolled by more physical teams, Grigson's roster now lacks impact talent on both sides of the ball.

To that end, Grigson was asked at the NFL Scouting Combine what he learned in a season of adversity that can be carried over to the 2016 season.

"Now I feel like we need to build that defense," Grigson said Thursday. "I feel like we have a lot of really good pieces on offense."

Echoing coach Chuck Pagano's emphasis on fixing the pass rush, Grigson cited the "old adage" that if a team has 12 pass rushers, they need 13.

To be clear, Grigson also identified Andrew Luck's pass protection as a high priority.

It's not that Grigson hasn't poured resources into the offensive line and the defense. It's just that too many draft picks and free-agent acquisitions haven't panned out.

"You can take two different approaches. You can play it safe, scream through the rooftops, build through the draft," Grigson explained. "I feel like we were in a position to take swings at the plate."

Grigson noted that he would have taken heat from media and fans had he eschewed high-profile free agents at a time when Luck presented the organization with a playoff window.

Operating under the same premise this offseason, Grigson is going to keep swinging for the fences.

"I think that mindset of knowing you're going to make mistakes, but dusting yourself off and trying again, that's the culture of (Jim Irsay's Colts)," Grigson added. "That's why we expect to build this into a championship team still."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins feels great: 'I'll retire from football when I'm not a 1K-yard receiver'

Still in search of his next NFL squad, DeAndre Hopkins delivered another social media pitch two weeks after assuring future teammates he would be their "job easy." Hopkins is feeling great -- so great he could be playing for another half-dozen seasons.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, July 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Buccaneers CB Carlton Davis out to prove doubters wrong in 2023: 'We're about to do it to 'em'

Expectations might seem lower for the Buccaneers in the wake of Tom Brady's retirement, but cornerback Carlton Davis is emphatic in his belief that Tampa Bay is still going to flourish.

news

Darius Slayton sees himself as possible WR1 in Giants' crowded corps: 'I believe in my ability'

The prevailing notion surrounding the Giants is that Big Blue lacks a true No. 1 receiver threat. Wideout Darius Slayton, who re-signed with the club this offseason, rejects that notion, believing he can be that go-to target.

news

Vikings RB Alexander Mattison ready to 'seize' bigger opportunity with Dalvin Cook gone

Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison says he's ready to "seize" the opportunity of being the lead back with Dalvin Cook released.

news

Bears rookie WR Tyler Scott has been studying D.J. Moore: 'He's everything advertised and more'

Bears fourth-round wide receiver Tyler Scott has already found teammate D.J. Moore to be everything he was advertised to be. The rookie also hopes to play well enough that he joins Moore on the field frequently during the season.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, July 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bills' Josh Allen says Stefon Diggs situation in minicamp was overblown: 'No reason to continue talking about it'

Bills QB Josh Allen insists WR Stefon Diggs' excused absence from the first day of mandatory minicamp last month is something the media as blown out of proportion.

news

QB Sam Darnold: Learning Niners' offense 'a work in progress'

Expected to battle with Trey Lance for spots on the San Francisco 49ers' QB depth chart, Sam Darnold said learning the Niners' offense is a 'work in progress.'

news

Lions WRs coach Antwaan Randle El on Jameson Williams: 'I don't have to motivate him much when it comes to ball'

Following the announcement of the WR Jameson Williams' six-game suspension for violating the NFL's gambling policy, Detroit Lions receivers coach Antwaan Randle El, a former nine-year pro, said mentoring Williams off the field has become more vital than keeping the young wideout on track on the gridiron.

news

Lions CB Jerry Jacobs ranks Jared Goff in 'top five' among NFC QBs: 'Everybody sleeps on my dog'

Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs believes Detroit can "shock the world' against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. Part of his reasoning is that he believes quarterback Jared Goff is a top-five quarterback in the NFC.

news

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle on QB Tua Tagovailoa's accuracy making him special: 'Everybody sees it'

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has caught passes from Tua Tagovailoa both in college and in the pros, and he believes the quarterback's most special quality is his YAC-friendly ball placement.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More