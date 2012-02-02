Colts GM Grigson: Manning decision in 'holding pattern'

Published: Feb 02, 2012 at 07:10 AM

Indianapolis Colts general manager Ryan Grigson told a group of media Thursday at Super Bowl XLVI that he has sat down and had a conversation with quarterback Peyton Manning.

That's a change from three weeks ago, when Grigson said during his introductory news conference that he hadn't spoken to Manning.

"We had a nice discussion," Grigson said, according to ProFootballTalk.com. "We spoke for 20 minutes or so. It's been amicable. It's been a normal thing. We talked like regular guys, I felt.

"It was an open conversation and I told him what I knew. Whatever I knew, I told him. It was a straightforward, man-to-man conversation. It was fine."

Grigson's revelation comes a day after Colts owner Jim Irsay told NFL Network he would meet with Manning sometime after the Super Bowl. Irsay reiterated the uncertainty involved in Manning's recovery from neck surgery, saying the eventual decisions about his future with the Colts -- even with a $28 million bonus due on March 8 -- isn't "about the money."

Manning, meanwhile, told reporters Wednesday he has no plans to retire and his rehabilitation is on schedule.

Grigson, according to Pro Football Talk, described the Manning situation as in a "holding pattern."

It might be for now, but whatever decisions are made about Manning's future, the clock is ticking on the Colts.

