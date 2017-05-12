Colts GM gives Ryan Grigson credit for building O-line

The Colts enter 2017 with great expectations for the left side of the line, where Castonzo (tackle), Mewhort (guard) and Kelly (center) are all coming off solid seasons when healthy. The right side of the starting unit with Good at guard and Clark at tackle need to show the development of which Ballard spoke -- the unit played much better down the stretch when the young right-side players began to jell. The depth behind the starting unit is wafer thin, as the Colts experienced when Mewhort missed games last season.