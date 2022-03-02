Colts GM Chris Ballard: 'I'm not quitting on Parris Campbell'

The big question in Indianapolis entering the offseason is what to do about quarterback Carson Wentz﻿. But the Colts have other looming issues on the roster to consider, namely upgrading the receiver room for whoever is under center in 2022.

With T.Y. Hilton and Zach Pascal headed toward free agency, Michael Pittman sits as the only reliable target currently on the Colts roster. Pittman caught 88 passes for 1,082 yards and six touchdowns in 2021. The next most productive wideout in Indy was Pascal, who earned just 38 catches for 384 yards and three scores.

Ashton Dulin﻿, Dezmon Patmon and Parris Campbell are the current top options to fill out the corps behind Pittman.

Campbell was a second-round pick in 2019, with the Colts viewing the Ohio State product as an athletic playmaker who could open the offense. That vision hasn't come to fruition, with injuries relegating the wideout to just 15 games over three seasons. In 2021, he played in six contests with 10 catches for 162 yards and one score.

Despite the lack of production, Colts general manager Chris Ballard said Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine that he isn't giving up on Campbell being a contributor.

"I'm not quitting on Parris Campbell," Ballard said, via Zak Keefer of The Athletic. "But does it mean we're going to sit here and count on him to be our [No.] 2 or 3 right away? No. We will add competition to the position."

Ballard noted there have been flashes from Campbell, but injuries have held back the wideout.

The GM added that as of a couple of weeks ago, Hilton still wanted to play. But the 32-year-old is coming off the least productive season of his career, earning 23 catches for 331 yards and three TDs in 10 games.