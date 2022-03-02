Around the NFL

Colts GM Chris Ballard: 'I'm not quitting on Parris Campbell'

Published: Mar 02, 2022 at 08:28 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The big question in Indianapolis entering the offseason is what to do about quarterback Carson Wentz﻿. But the Colts have other looming issues on the roster to consider, namely upgrading the receiver room for whoever is under center in 2022.

With T.Y. Hilton and Zach Pascal headed toward free agency, Michael Pittman sits as the only reliable target currently on the Colts roster. Pittman caught 88 passes for 1,082 yards and six touchdowns in 2021. The next most productive wideout in Indy was Pascal, who earned just 38 catches for 384 yards and three scores.

Ashton Dulin﻿, Dezmon Patmon and Parris Campbell are the current top options to fill out the corps behind Pittman.

Campbell was a second-round pick in 2019, with the Colts viewing the Ohio State product as an athletic playmaker who could open the offense. That vision hasn't come to fruition, with injuries relegating the wideout to just 15 games over three seasons. In 2021, he played in six contests with 10 catches for 162 yards and one score.

Despite the lack of production, Colts general manager Chris Ballard said Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine that he isn't giving up on Campbell being a contributor.

"I'm not quitting on Parris Campbell," Ballard said, via Zak Keefer of The Athletic. "But does it mean we're going to sit here and count on him to be our [No.] 2 or 3 right away? No. We will add competition to the position."

Ballard noted there have been flashes from Campbell, but injuries have held back the wideout.

The GM added that as of a couple of weeks ago, Hilton still wanted to play. But the 32-year-old is coming off the least productive season of his career, earning 23 catches for 331 yards and three TDs in 10 games.

Given the dearth at the position and the Colts' loads of cap space, Indy should be a player on the free-agent market to add a second fiddle to Pittman who could step in and immediately upgrade an area of concern.

Related Content

news

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury, GM Steve Keim agree to contract extensions

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Cardinals agreed to contract extensions with head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim. 
news

2022 NFL Scouting Combine Buzz: 'A lot of teams' interested in Jimmy Garoppolo trade despite surgery

Were the 49ers' trade prospects for Jimmy Garoppolo hurt by news of the QB's shoulder surgery? General manager John Lynch doesn't think so. Here's all the buzz from the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday.
news

Mike McCarthy on Sean Payton rumors in Dallas: 'It's a narrative I don't want to be a part of'

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has heard the speculation about Sean Payton coming to Dallas and wants no part of that discussion.
news

Bills GM Brandon Beane says Buffalo to propose postseason OT rule change based on time, not possession

The Buffalo Bills, whose lack of possession in their Divisional Round overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off the latest effort to change the rule, are proposing a change to the rules based on time.
news

Ron Rivera: Commanders 'being very proactive' in pursuit of franchise QB

A year ago, the Commanders were in position to trade up for a QB on Day 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft and ultimately decided to stand pat. If Ron Rivera's comments Tuesday are any indication, the club is pursuing a new starter much more intently this offseason.
news

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo set to undergo shoulder surgery, will not throw for 16 weeks

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will undergo shoulder surgery to repair the damage he suffered against the Cowboys in the postseason, Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Falcons GM declines to commit to Matt Ryan as 2022 starter: 'You don't ever back yourself into a corner'

Could the Falcons be on the verge of moving on from Matt Ryan? GM Terry Fontenot was noncommittal about his quarterback when speaking to reporters Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Colts GM Chris Ballard on Carson Wentz decision: 'We're not there yet' 

The Colts have a decision to make on quarterback Carson Wentz. General manager Chris Ballard discussed Wentz's murky future with the team on Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury on Kyler Murray: Our 'long-term goal here' is to have him be our QB

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters that the team's "long-term goal" is to have Kyler Murray be their quarterback a day after Murray's reps released a statement regarding his contract situation.
news

Bruce Arians on whether Bucs would allow Tom Brady to go to another team: 'Nope. Bad business'

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said Tuesday the "door is never closed" if Tom Brady wants to return, but it is slammed shut if he wants to play for another club. 
news

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy says QB Dak Prescott had 'clean-up' surgery on his non-throwing shoulder

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy announced Tuesday from the NFL Scouting Combine that Dak Prescott underwent surgery to "clean up" his left non-throwing shoulder after the season. McCarthy added that the issue did not lead to struggles this season, and the QB is expected to be ready for offseason workouts. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW