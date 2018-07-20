Around the NFL

Colts GM: Andrew Luck will have no limitations in camp

Published: Jul 20, 2018
Marc Sessler

Andrew Luck is ready to roll.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard announced as much Friday, saying the team's star quarterback was "good to go" for training camp, per Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan in Indianapolis.

Ballard told reporters Luck would practice without limitations and take the team's starting snaps in camp with a dose of built-in days off. The GM also confirmed Luck would play in the preseason, if not the exhibition opener.

Asked about Luck's arm, Ballard confirmed that Indy's back-from-the-void starter is "throwing the ball pretty well," per Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star.

It's the positive news Colts fans were hoping for after Luck missed all of last season on the mend from shoulder surgery. The 28-year-old passer threw a handful of passes during minicamp after spending the entire offseason solely taking snaps under center and dropping back.

With Luck back in the fold, the Colts take on a completely new identity the AFC South -- a team that could do some damage.

Other injuries we're tracking on this Friday:

  1. Also out of Indy, Ballard noted that safety Malik Hooker would open camp on the physically unable to perform list after undergoing knee surgery to repair a torn ACL. The team expects Hooker back in the first half of August, per Bowen.
  1. Meanwhile, fellow Colts safety Clayton Geathers is likely to hit the PUP, too, after undergoing a knee procedure. Ballard called the defender about "80 percent" healed.
  1. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said rookie tight end Hayden Hurst missed practice Friday due to a minor soft-tissue issue. The injury is not believed to be serious.
