Around the NFL

Colts flex AFC muscles by shutting out Bengals

Published: Oct 19, 2014 at 09:26 AM

It was one of the ugliest offensive performances in franchise history, and the Bengals are now winless in their last three games. All of a sudden, the Super Bowl contenders are looking seriously thin and the Colts, well, they're looking more and more like a deep playoff team every week. Here's what we think after a 27-0 blowout in Indy.

  1. It took the Colts more than a half to convert a third down, so Pep Hamilton and Co. aren't exactly free from criticism, but the Bengals put up an absolutely horrendous offensive performance on Sunday. Their 27 yards at the half were the fewest by an NFL team at the half since Week 3 of last season. It took them until the 30-second mark in the second quarter to register a first down. Hue Jackson's insistence on the intermediate passing game worked last week against Carolina, but without a dramatic shift, his players were sitting ducks for a barrage of big hits from the Indy defense. The Bengals did not cross midfield until the 11:14 mark of the fourth quarter. That is not a typo. They finished with 135 yards of total offense.
  1. The Bengals should force Vontaze Burfict to sit out for a few weeks, not only to give him time to truly rehabilitate his head and neck injuries, but to allow him to develop as a tackler. Burfict has already missed time this year with a concussion, went through concussion sideline protocol last week against the Panthers and missed almost the entire game Sunday with a neck injury. Burfict's form on a tackle of Andrew Luck was shoddy. His head was almost completely down, and he buried his neck into a charging 240-pound ball carrier. When Burfict is out of the lineup, the Bengals' defense is so obviously weak against a power running game. Trent Richardson and Ahmad Bradshaw, who combined for 129 yards and a touchdown, were free to exploit the defense on Sunday.
  1. On a deeper level, where do the Bengals go from here? A blowout loss to the Patriots in Week 5 and a gut-wrenching tie to a suspect Panthers team in Week 6. This week? A heartless effort against the Colts. On several occasions Sunday, we saw Andy Dalton spike the ball, throw up his hands or roll his eyes, which is not a good sign from a franchise quarterback in development. With a locker room that is potentially volatile enough to turn if the season hits the skids, Marvin Lewis has some serious coaching to do over the next few days. The window in the AFC North won't linger for long, and with a game against the Ravens looming, he might need to come up with something in a hurry.
  1. Speaking of Bradshaw, he may be one of the few high-profile players to have left the Giants and have succeeded with another franchise. Along with Chris Ivory and Marshawn Lynch, Bradshaw is one of the most violent runners in the NFL, but his ability as a blocking back and safety-valve wide receiver really set him apart. Bradshaw finished with 88 total yards and twotouchdowns, and really helped gut the Colts out of an early rut in the first half. If anything, the coaching staff has to be thrilled that Richardson is watching the vet up close and personal.
  1. The Colts have now won five games in a row, and officially put the league on notice. Their defense, especially with Bjoern Werner developing into a fine pass rusher, is physical. Their running game is setting Luck up with more time than ever and T.Y. Hilton continues to be one of the best all-around receivers in the NFL. This week, he tallied 107 yards and averaged more than 15 yards per reception. They shut out an opponent for the first time since 2008. With road matchups against the Steelers and Giants coming down the pike, the Colts will build some serious anticipation for a rematch with New England in Indianapolis that could solidify the Colts as a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Week 7 game, and breaks down Peyton Manning's record-breaking night. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs' two INTs continues streak; fourth-quarter absence result of back tightness

Trevon Diggs' two interceptions on Sunday aided the Cowboys' 36-28 victory over the Carolina Panthers and continues a tremendous start for the second-year cornerback. 
news

Broncos' Teddy Bridgewater ruled out vs. Ravens with concussion; Drew Lock in at QB

﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ was ruled out of Sunday's showdown against the Ravens with a concussion. Drew Lock started the second half for Denver.
news

49ers QB Trey Lance replaces Jimmy Garoppolo (calf) vs. Seahawks

The 49ers starting quarterback is questionable to return against the Seahawks after sustaining a calf injury in the first half, prompting San Francisco to insert the rookie to begin the second half.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 4: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 4 action. 
news

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger records 400th career TD pass Sunday vs. Packers

Ben Roethlisberger's 45-yard TD strike to wide receiver ﻿Diontae Johnson﻿ gave Big Ben the milestone mark of 400 career touchdown passes Sunday.
news

Chiefs' Andy Reid becomes first head coach with 100 wins for two teams

Andy Reid became the first coach in NFL history to win 100 games (including playoffs) with two franchises following the Chiefs' 42-30 win over the Eagles, per NFL Research.
news

2021 NFL season: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 4 games

Bears RB David Montgomery left Chicago's win over the Lions early with what is believed to be a hyperextended knee. Read here for other injury and news updates from around the league on Sunday.
news

Eagles RT Lane Johnson inactive vs. Chiefs due to personal matter

The Eagles will be without another offensive lineman for Sunday's tilt against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles announced star right tackle Lane Johnson is inactive. Mike Garafolo reports that Johnson is inactive due to a personal matter.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 4 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Injury roundup: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson expected to play vs. Broncos

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is listed as questionable with a back injury, but should be good to go Sunday against the Denver Broncos, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Chargers OC sees 'a lot of similarities' between WR Mike Williams, Saints' Michael Thomas

NFL fans have yet to see Michael Thomas play in 2021. Unless you're a fan of the Chargers that is, in which case you've been witnessing Mike Williams evolve into a threat reminiscent of the Saints' All-Pro receiver.
news

Bears to start QB Justin Fields in Week 4 after downgrading Andy Dalton (knee) to doubtful

The Bears announced Saturday that rookie quarterback Justin Fields will start against the Lions in place of Andy Dalton, who was downgraded to doubtful with a knee injury.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW