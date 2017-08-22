Around the NFL

Colts find hope in 'outstanding' rookie Marlon Mack

Published: Aug 22, 2017 at 02:35 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The Indianapolis Colts have looked like a ghost ship in the absence of Andrew Luck.

Backup quarterback Scott Tolzien has led the club to a mere three points over two preseason appearances, leaving coach Chuck Pagano in a state of frustration following Saturday's loss to the Cowboys.

"We can't move the ball down the field. We can't get first downs. It's pitiful," Pagano said. "I don't care who's in there."

It's fair to ask if the Colts are top-five-pick material without Luck on the field, but the team has unearthed an intriguing asset in the backfield in the form of fourth-round runner Marlon Mack.

Mack slashed Dallas with 45 yards off five carries including bursts of 10, 13 and 23 yards. A subject of praise all summer long, the former University of South Florida star gave Pagano something positive to focus on.

"I thought he was outstanding," Pagano said of Mack, per ESPN. "He's going to be a heck of a football player, whether he's running the football -- I think he averaged nine yards a carry, made a couple of nice catches. [He had a] screen called back because of a foolish holding penalty again on [offensive tackle Le'Raven Clark]."

Pro Football Focus noted that the hard-running Mack generated five missed tackles on just seven touches for an outrageous elusive rating of 542.9.

Mack's arrival is timely for the Colts, who certainly can't ask 34-year-old Frank Gore to operate as the team's solo workhorse. Robert Turbin is also on the roster, but look for the rookie to play an emerging role for a team desperately in search of an anchoring force during a trouble-filled lead up to Week 1.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season, Week 3: What we learned from Cowboys' win over Giants on Monday night

A sensational one-handed touchdown catch by Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb proved to be the turning point in Dallas' win over New York on Monday night.

news

Chargers HC Brandon Staley clarifies choice on Justin Herbert playing all of blowout loss: 'It was my decision to keep him out there'

Los Angeles head coach Brandon Staley changed his stance a bit Monday, stating it was his decision to keep QB Justin Herbert in for the duration of a 38-10 loss on Sunday -- and he it's a decision he does not regret.

news

Week 3 Monday night inactives: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

The official inactives for the Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants "Monday Night Football" game.

news

Giants rookie DE Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) set to make NFL debut on Monday night

New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially active and will play in his first career game when Big Blue faces the visiting Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.

news

Cowboys star LB Micah Parsons (illness) active for Monday night vs. Giants

Cowboys star LB Micah Parsons (illness) is active for Monday night's game versus the Giants.

news

Bills OC Ken Dorsey on end-of-game outburst after loss to Dolphins: 'That's something I'm definitely going to learn from'

Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey spoke to reporters on Monday about his outburst in the booth that went viral following Sunday's loss to the Dolphins.

news

Browns DE Myles Garrett transported to local hospital after suffering non-life threatening injuries in single-car crash

Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett was involved in a single-car crash on Monday after leaving the team's practice facility and was transported to a local hospital after suffering non-life threatening injures, the Browns confirmed.

news

Mike McDaniel: Tua Tagovailoa dealing with back, ankle soreness following Dolphins' win over Bills

Tua Tagovailoa's exit from Miami's game on Sunday lasted for just a little more than the length of halftime. The lingering effects continued into Monday. Tagovailoa is dealing with back and ankle soreness, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said.

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones suffered 'pretty severe' high ankle sprain

Mac Jones suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to Baltimore, and it force him out for the coming weeks, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (knee) not expected to play in Monday's game vs. Giants

The return of Michael Gallup (knee) will have to wait at least one more week. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday that Gallup is not expected to make his season debut on Monday.

news

Chargers LT Rashawn Slater (biceps) expected to miss rest of 2022 season, DE Joey Bosa (groin) week to week

Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater suffered a ruptured biceps tendon in Sunday's loss to the Jaguars and is expected to miss the rest of the season, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Los Angeles defensive end Joey Bosa (groin) is also considered week to week.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Sept. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE