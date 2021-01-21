Colts DT DeForest Buckner named Polynesian Pro Football Player of Year

Published: Jan 21, 2021 at 12:05 PM

Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman ﻿DeForest Buckner﻿ has added another accolade following a dominant 2020 season.

The first-team All-Pro was named the 2020 Polynesian Pro Football Player of the Year on Thursday.

"On behalf of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Board of Directors, we congratulate DeForest on a historic year," Polynesian Football Hall of Fame chairman Jesse Sapolu said in a statement. "He is a tremendous role model and a source of great pride for Polynesians everywhere."

Buckner, who is of Samoan decent, appeared in 15 games this past season and totaled 58 tackles (37 solo). He added 9.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, three passes defensed, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery for a Colts team that advanced to the postseason as a wild-card team.

Buckner's 9.5 sacks set a franchise record for a defensive tackle.

