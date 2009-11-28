Colts DE Freeney doesn't travel, will miss game at Texans

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Colts defensive end Dwight Freeney did not travel with the team and will miss Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.
Freeney was out of practice all week with an abdomen injury for the Colts, who have won 19 consecutive regular-season games.
Coach Jim Caldwell said Wednesday he wasn't uncertain if Freeney could play. The Colts added depth this week by re-signing defensive end Josh Thomas.
With Freeney out, the Colts are likely to start versatile defensive lineman Raheem Brock in Freeney's spot. Brock has played end and tackle.
Indy (10-0) can clinch the AFC South title with a win and a Jacksonville loss.
The Associated Press contributed to this report