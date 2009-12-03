Colts DE Freeney back at practice after suffering abdominal injury

Published: Dec 03, 2009 at 10:02 AM

INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts defensive end Dwight Freeney returned to practice Thursday, and cornerback Kelvin Hayden worked out for the second consecutive day, meaning both could play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Freeney missed last weekend's game against the Houston Texans with an abdominal injury. Hayden has missed four consecutive games with a knee injury.

Indy had 23 players listed on its participation report, and seven missed both days of practice.

Two players out were wide receiver Anthony Gonzalez, who hasn't played since the season opener, and kicker Adam Vinatieri, who has missed the last six games.

Other key players who sat out both days include running back Donald Brown (chest), defensive tackle Keyunta Dawson (knee) and left tackle Charlie Johnson (foot).

