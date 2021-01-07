Around the NFL

Colts' Darius Leonard: 'When you're the 7 seed, everybody expects you to fail'

Published: Jan 07, 2021 at 09:47 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Most prognosticators aren't giving the Indianapolis Colts much of a shot to upset the red-hot Buffalo Bills in Saturday's playoff matchup.

The 11-win Colts and coach Frank Reich are gratefully playing the "no one believes in us card" with candor this week.

"I feel like for me there's never no pressure,'' linebacker Darius Leonard said Wednesday, via WXIN Indianapolis. "Like coach said, when you're the 7 seed, everybody expects you to fail. That's the mindset. Everybody's sharing that: you failed.''

The Bills' six-game win streak to close the season as the No. 2 overall seed, along with an All-Pro type season from Josh Allen, have perception skewed heavily in Buffalo's favor.

"Crazy that everybody said that the Bills was going to win,'' Leonard said. "Everybody's counting us out, so we just go in there and just be us.

"We don't have to do nothing more, we don't have to do nothing less. Just be us, control what we can control and that is playing great fundamental football and hopefully we can come out with a victory.

"But pressure? Nah. We don't have any pressure on us.''

If not for an egg laid in the second Week 16 against Pittsburgh, Indy would be perceived much differently. The Colts would be on a five-game win streak of their own sans that collapse and wouldn't have needed help just to make the No. 7 spot.

Bills coach Sean McDermott saw through the Colts' plan this week to paint themselves as a hapless lucky team just happy to be in the postseason.

"I know Frank is using that ..." McDermott said of the underdog card, via Jim Ayello of the Indy Star. "They're an 11-win team with a Hall of Fame quarterback, but he's got to do what he's got to do."

Indy has more than a puncher's chance, even if Buffalo enters as the superior club.

The last time Leonard and the Colts visited the postseason in 2018, they got down big to Kansas City and never put up much of a fight, falling 31-13 on a wintry day in K.C.

The Pro Bowl linebacker said the Colts learned a lot from that experience, and he believes they'll be ready to take the next step in Buffalo. Of course, that came with a nod to the skeptics.

"We've just got to start early," Leonard said. "We've been playing good. I think we'll continue to play good and just let people, everybody who doubted us sit down, grab a beer and just watch our defense run around and make plays.''

Saturday's postseason matchup will likely come down to how well Leonard and the Colts can slow Allen and Buffalo's pass-happy offense. If Indy allows the Bills to stampede up and down the field, those beer-drinking doubters will be proven correct.

Related Content

news

Thursday's NFL injury and roster news ahead of Super Wild Card Weekend

Titans K  ﻿Stephen Gostkowski﻿ was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking Thursday ahead of Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

Browns acting HC Mike Priefer: 'I'm going to try to be an extension of Kevin' Stefanski

There isn't a lot of public intel on the Browns' acting head coach this week, Mike Priefer. He's been coaching in the NFL since 2002, but exclusively on special teams. The lifelong assistant is suddenly the most interesting figure of Super Wild Card Weekend.

news

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans (knee) spotted at practice

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans was spotted at the early portion of practice today.
news

New Texans GM Nick Caserio wants to 'build something special' in Houston

The Texans made the signing of new general manager Nick Caserio official on Thursday. Houston attempted to interview Caserio back in 2019 but was blocked by the Patriots. This time around, the Texans nabbed their man.

news

Rams' Aaron Donald: 'I think we have all the pieces to the puzzle' to make deep playoff run

Two years ago, the Rams made a deep postseason run. Star defensive lineman Aaron Donald is "confident" his squad can duplicate that success this year.

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, Bills QB Josh Allen among Players of the Month

The 2020 regular season is in the books, but on Thursday, the league announced the best players from the last month -- led by Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Packers signal-caller Aaron Rodgers. 
news

Chargers GM Tom Telesco plans to be patient in head coaching search

Chargers GM Tom Telesco holds the key to the top head coach opening in the NFL this season. He won't rush the process or give a timetable for when the club expects to fill the role.

news

Mitchell Trubisky wants Bears' offense to 'open it up a little bit' vs. Saints

Heading into Super Wild Card Weekend, Chicago Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky wants to fight fire with fire in order to put pressure on the New Orleans Saints.
news

Rams activate WR Cooper Kupp from reserve/COVID-19 list

Ahead of their wild-card matchup against the Seahawks, the Rams announced Wednesday that receiver ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Brady diffuses 'I want Tom' remark; Chase Young doubles down on wanting to face 'the G.O.A.T'

Chase Young is only a rookie, but after watching Tom Brady his whole life, he's probably been yearning for a showdown with the G.O.A.T. for years. He reiterated as much Wednesday, while Brady took a more diplomatic approach regarding Saturday's playoff game between the Buccaneers and Washington.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson out to 'erase' narrative about playoff struggles

Lamar Jackson is 0-2 in the postseason. The Ravens quarterback is out to change that narrative on Sunday against the Titans.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW