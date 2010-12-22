Colts' Collie goes on IR after second concussion of season

Collie's first concussion was the result of a scary collision during the second quarter Nov. 7 at Philadelphia. He didn't play against the Cincinnati Bengals the next week, then returned against the New England Patriots the following week before leaving that game because he felt uncomfortable. He sat out against the San Diego Chargers, Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans before trying again Sunday. He caught eight passes for 87 yards against the Jaguars before the hit by Smith.