Colts clinch AFC South with win over Texans

INDIANAPOLIS -- Andrew Luck threw two touchdown passes and the Colts won their second straight AFC South title by holding off the Houston Texans 17-10 Sunday.
Indianapolis (10-4) has won four straight.
But it sure wasn't easy. Luck was 18 of 34 with 187 yards and one interception on the same day Reggie Wayne passed Peyton Manning for the most games and wins in franchise history. Wayne has played in 209 games, winning 142.
Houston (7-7) lost starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick with a left leg injury in the second quarter. Rookie Tom Savage replaced Fitzpatrick and was ineffective, going 10 of 19 for 127 yards.
The Texans took a 7-0 lead on Kendrick Lewis' 27-yard interception return. Luck tied it with a 26-yard TD pass to Hakeem Nicks. Luck hooked up with Dwayne Allen on a 3-yard TD pass to make it 14-7 before halftime. Indy sealed it with a late field goal.
