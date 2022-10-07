Around the NFL

Colts CB Stephon Gilmore on big plays vs. Broncos QB Russell Wilson: 'He kept trying me, so I had to make him pay'

Published: Oct 07, 2022 at 02:00 AM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

With Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos on the doorstep of victory twice late in Thursday night's game, Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore shut the door on each occasion.

Gilmore intercepted Wilson in the end zone late in regulation and then broke up the quarterback's fourth-down pass in overtime to seal the Colts' 12-9 win over the Broncos on Prime Video Thursday Night Football.

"They tried me like two times in a row the play before [the interception]," Gilmore told Prime's Kaylee Hartung after the game. "I knew he was gonna come back and I had to make him pay. He kept trying me, so I made him pay."

While much will be made, and rightfully so, of Wilson and the Broncos offense's continued struggles, Gilmore served up a reminder that he's still got some stellar play left in the tank after injuries over the past two seasons put that into doubt.

The 2019 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year with the New England Patriots, Gilmore had his best showing so far in his first campaign with the Colts. Wilson targeted him eight times, but Gilmore relinquished just three receptions for 18 yards, per Next Gen Stats. He added five tackles, two pass breakups and his first interception as a Colt.

The interception killed what seemed destined to be a Broncos game-concluding scoring drive.

With the Colts trailing, 9-6, deep in the fourth quarter, the Broncos looked to be riding to a touchdown drive, moving the ball better than they had all game. Denver, on 10 plays, marched to the Indianapolis 13-yard line. Facing third-and-4, Wilson went to Tyrie Cleveland deep in the end zone, but found Gilmore instead.

The takeaway gave the Colts one last gasp, and they made good thanks to a 31-yard Chase McLaughlin field goal that sent the game into OT.

Indianapolis had possession to open OT and settled for another McLaughlin three-point make to go ahead for the first time in the game, 12-9.

Once more, the Broncos' stagnant offense found life late, only for Gilmore to snuff it out.

Wilson had his eyes locked on receiver Courtland Sutton as the Broncos went for the win on fourth-and-1 from the Indy 5. Yet again, it was Gilmore who was locked in as he made a beautiful pass breakup, stretching out his right arm to bat away Wilson's throw and sending the Colts home with the win.

In a game that often times was difficult to watch, it seemed as though Denver (2-3), despite its pitfalls, would collect another ugly win. But it was the Colts (2-2-1) who prevailed thanks in large part to Gilmore's histrionics.

"They may not look good all the time, but we gotta come out with a win," Gilmore said, "and we did that today."

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season, Week 5: What We Learned from Colts' win over Broncos on Thursday

Faced with fourth-and-1 from the Colts' 5-yard line and down by three points in OT, Broncos rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett went for the win, but a Wilson throw into the end zone was broken up by Stephon Gilmore for a 12-9 Indianapolis win.

news

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo on offseason trade interest from Panthers: 'They were top of the list'

Asked Thursday if the Panthers were in trade discussions to acquire him in the offseason, Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo said "they were top of the list."

news

Three-time Pro Bowl RB Le'Veon Bell to make pro boxing debut vs. Uriah Hall on Oct. 29

Le'Veon Bell, a two-time All-Pro running back, is set to make his professional boxing debut against longtime UFC Fighter Uriah Hall on Oct. 29 in Arizona as part of the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva pay-per-view undercard.

news

Week 5 Thursday inactives: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos

The official inactives for the Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos on Thursday night.

news

Patriots place backup QB Brian Hoyer (concussion) on injured reserve

Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer is headed to injured reserve after suffering a concussion in Week 4. Hoyer replaced the injured Mac Jones against Green Bay but was knocked out of the game after only 15 plays.

news

Buccaneers' Tom Brady on number of 2-2 teams in NFL: 'There's a lot of bad football from what I watch'

One of 15 NFL teams with a .500 record through four weeks of play, Tampa is tied with the Falcons atop the NFC South, but entering their Week 5 matchup, it seems as if their pair of wins is the last thing on anyone's minds

news

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on Rams matchup: 'We're nobody's underdog'

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has found his motivational tactic for Sunday's game against the Rams. When presented with the game's spread, he replied, "we're nobody's underdog."

news

Colts elevating RB Phillip Lindsay from practice squad for 'TNF' vs. former team Broncos

Phillip Lindsay's next stop in his once-unlikely NFL career comes in Indianapolis. He'll face a familiar team in his debut with his new team. The Colts are elevating Lindsay from their practice squad for Thursday night's game against the Broncos.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Oct. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Carson Wentz senses 'no panic' in Commanders despite 1-3 start to season

After an opening-week win, the Washington Commanders have lost three straight. Carson Wentz is asking everyone to remain calm.

news

Jared Goff aims to put Lions on winning path against familiar foe in Bill Belichick, Patriots

Detroit, the league's No. 1 offense, heads to New England this weekend for a date with a foe that is particularly familiar to one key player. Jared Goff said this week he and the Lions will be "ready" for Bill Belichick and the Patriots.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE