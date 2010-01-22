Colts CB Powers deemed questionable vs. Jets with foot injury

INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts cornerback Jerraud Powers missed his third consecutive practice Friday and is questionable for this weekend's AFC Championship Game against the New York Jets.
The rookie starter appeared to hurt his left foot during Saturday's 20-3 divisional-playoff victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Colts coach Jim Caldwell has said that rookie Jacob Lacey would start Sunday if Powers can't play.
Lacey started nine games this season, ranks fifth on the team in tackles with 78 and has three interceptions. He returned one for a touchdown.
Starting safety Antoine Bethea made it through the entire practice Friday and is probable with a bruised back. Offensive lineman Tony Ugoh was the only other player to sit out Friday, although the team said he was just resting.
