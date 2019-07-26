Colts' Andrew Luck motivated by 'second lease' on NFL career

As the Colts head into the second year of the Frank Reich regime with lofty expectations, their most important player may well be their most appreciative. A year ago, Luck was petrified when he took the field for his first training camp practice, and the nervousness extended into his first preseason start and beyond. Coming off an odyssey that included 15 months of throwing through pain -- courtesy of a partially torn labrum -- followed by surgery to his right shoulder that sidelined him for the entire 2017 season, the former No. 1 overall pick legitimately feared for his career.