Andrew Luck (calf) good to go for Colts training camp

Barring any unforeseen changes, Andrew Luck is set to begin training camp without limitations.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday the Colts quarterback will be cleared to report to camp Wednesday with the rest of the team's veterans after being held out of spring practices for a minor calf injury.

Pelissero also stated that, had the injury occurred during the season, it "wouldn't have kept him out of games," further suggesting that the decision was made more as a precaution than a necessity.

Luck, 29, played in all 16 games last season for the first time since 2014 and recorded 4,593 yards, 39 touchdowns and 15 interceptions while leading his team to a 10-6 record and a playoff win against the Texans in the Wild Card Round.

Luck's health, primarily issues involving his throwing arm, has become one of the bigger focal points in his career. He missed the entirety of the 2017 campaign after undergoing surgery to repair a lingering right shoulder injury that he had been dealing with since 2015.