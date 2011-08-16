Colts add another veteran to defense, sign Brayton

Published: Aug 16, 2011 at 06:41 AM

ANDERSON, Ind. -- The Indianapolis Colts have signed free-agent defensive end Tyler Brayton.

Coach Jim Caldwell said Tuesday that the 6-foot-6, 280-pound Brayton gives the Colts depth and experience. Since the team reported to training camp July 31, it has signed four veteran free agents -- defensive end Jamaal Anderson, linebacker Ernie Sims, defensive tackle Tommie Harris and now Brayton. All four are former first-round draft picks.

Brayton, 31, was drafted No. 32 overall in 2003 by the Oakland Raiders before leaving for the Carolina Panthers in 2008. In eight NFL seasons, Brayton has 229 tackles, 15.5 sacks and one interception.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Move the Sticks: Daniel Jeremiah's final mock draft

Daniel Jeremiah is back with a new episode of Move the Sticks from the 2022 NFL Draft with special guests Rich Eisen and Charles Davis.

news

Darren Waller says Raiders told him 'there's no trade that's going to happen'

Following reports of a possible trade with the Packers, Raiders tight end Darren Waller said he's spoken with Las Vegas brass and there is no trade in the works.

news

Daniel Jeremiah 2022 NFL mock draft 4.0: Steelers, Lions select QBs; Cowboys pick WR

In his final mock of the 2022 NFL Draft's first round, Daniel Jeremiah projects two quarterbacks to be among the top 32 picks and forecasts the Cowboys to be one of seven teams that select a wide receiver.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW