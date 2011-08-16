Colts add another veteran to defense, sign Brayton

Coach Jim Caldwell said Tuesday that the 6-foot-6, 280-pound Brayton gives the Colts depth and experience. Since the team reported to training camp July 31, it has signed four veteran free agents -- defensive end Jamaal Anderson, linebacker Ernie Sims, defensive tackle Tommie Harris and now Brayton. All four are former first-round draft picks.
Brayton, 31, was drafted No. 32 overall in 2003 by the Oakland Raiders before leaving for the Carolina Panthers in 2008. In eight NFL seasons, Brayton has 229 tackles, 15.5 sacks and one interception.
