Colts activate LaRon Landry following suspension

Nov 04, 2014
The Indianapolis Colts' fierce secondary will get another shot in the arm this week.

The team announced Tuesday it activated LaRon Landry off suspension this week after the safety was suspended four games in September for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

The team declined to activate him for Monday's win over the New York Giants.

The Colts' defense has played some of its best football with Landry out of the lineup, including shutting out the Cincinnati Bengals and holding the Baltimore Ravensto 13 points.

Indy's secondary, led by the outstanding, physical play of corners Vontae Davis and Greg Toler, has been one of the most pleasant surprises this season. Their play has allowed Chuck Pagano to be creative getting pressure on the quarterback.

Starting safeties Mike Adams and Sergio Brown have performed well the past several weeks. Adams, playing free safety, ranks No. 4 overall in Pro Football Focus' position ratings.

The hard-hitting Landry is expected to tentatively take over the strong safety spot from Brown, but Landry wasn't blowing the world away when he was active. We expect the Colts to shuffle the snaps, especially if Landry struggles coming back from suspension.

The Colts also announced they activated offensive tackle Xavier Nixon from IR-recall. Inday waived corner Jalil Brown and offensive lineman Jamon Meredith to make room on the roster.

