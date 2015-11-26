College ranks biggest threat to lure Chip Kelly

"Nobody close to him actually knows what he's going to do," Rapoport said. "Colleges are certainly much more of a threat than NFL teams. Mainly because if he did want to change teams, it's incredibly complicated in the NFL. But USC still has interest in Chip Kelly. They would pose the biggest threat to him. But when you do talk to people with knowledge of his thinking, what they offer up is that maybe he'll still want to prove that he can fix the Eagles. He doesn't want to look like he bailed on the situation, as he did with Oregon."