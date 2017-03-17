Collateral damage: Who's hurt by roster reshuffling?

Cooks and Edelman have different skill sets, but Cooks might find himself playing more out of the slot in New England. It's hard to imagine Edelman attracting 159 targets again, no matter how closely he aligns his lifestyle to that of his buddy, Tom Brady. Acquiring Cooks with two years left on his rookie deal (including a fifth-year option) provides flexibility to a Patriots receiver group that is deeper than perhaps any in the Brady-Belichick era. Edelman, like Welker and Butler before him, looks destined to learn the Patriots have a price for everyone and rarely move off that price.