Collateral Damage: 20 veterans hurt by 2016 NFL Draft

The Eagles called Sam Bradford's bluff. We don't blame Bradford for exercising the small leverage he had before the draft in an attempt to land elsewhere, but that leverage has passed. Skipping organized team activities and minicamp would be an example of Bradford cutting his nose to spite his face. As NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah said on NFL Network, starting quarterback jobs are like a game of musical chairs. Bradford would be foolish to give up a chair on a promising team to prove an illogical point and brand himself a pouting $18 million backup.