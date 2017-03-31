Collateral benefits: Who's loving offseason activity?

With the influx of television money and lower rookie salaries, teams can afford to keep veterans who might otherwise look overpriced. This is how the cornerback Adam Jones survives an offseason arrest and $8.166 million cap figure in Cincinnati. Or how Eddie Royal and Lamarr Houston survive so many injuries to go with nearly $13 million in combined cap hits. If teams have the room to keep pricey veterans until training camp, then why not give them another look?