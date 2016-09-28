Colin Kaepernick: I'll be ready if called upon by 49ers

While we debated the merits of both Blaine Gabbert and Kaepernick this offseason, the growing sentiment was that both quarterbacks would eventually start for Kelly in 2016. Gabbert is putting his body on the line with nearly every zone-read option, which increases the likelihood that he could get injured. He's also seen his quarterback rating dip each week since a resounding opening weekend win over the Rams. Against Seattle on Sunday, Gabbert went 14 of 25 for 119 yards and an interception. Though the offense around him isn't anywhere near replacement level, Kaepernick has flashed the ability to carry a gameplan on his shoulders in the past.