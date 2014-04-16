Colin Branch among first to take NFLPA-sponsored brain screening

Wednesday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- As part of tests funded by the NFL Players Association, WRAL-TV reported that the University of North Carolina is screening NFL players to track brain changes over time. It is one of three screening sites around the country.
- The Philadelphia Daily News' Stan Hochman talked to former NFL player Ike Reese, who said the NFL is overreacting in its push for a code of conduct in locker rooms.
- WBTV-TV in Charlotte, N.C., looked at how former NFL player Perry Tuttle, among others, has helped inspire high school students in his area.
- NFL.com reported that former linebacker Rolando McClain's comeback hit a major road block after one workout.
- WKEF-TV in Miamisburg, Ohio, reported on a Wright State student who created a website to connect college athletes who have suffered concussions.
- Sports Medicine Research reported on a study that claimed knees with ACL reconstruction often have osteoarthritis regardless of graft selection.
- The Daily News of Newburyport (Mass.) looked at the introduction of Guardian Caps in the Newburyport Youth Football League.
- The Arizona Republic featured a Phoenix-area mental sports therapist and hypnotherapist, who sees hundreds of athletes a year for mental issues.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor