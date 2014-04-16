Colin Branch among first to take NFLPA-sponsored brain screening

Published: Apr 16, 2014 at 04:30 AM

Wednesday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • As part of tests funded by the NFL Players Association, WRAL-TV reported that the University of North Carolina is screening NFL players to track brain changes over time. It is one of three screening sites around the country.
  • NFL.com reported that former linebacker Rolando McClain's comeback hit a major road block after one workout.
  • The Arizona Republic featured a Phoenix-area mental sports therapist and hypnotherapist, who sees hundreds of athletes a year for mental issues.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

