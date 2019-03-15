Around the NFL

Cole Beasley: Watch the film before bashing Josh Allen

Published: Mar 15, 2019 at 03:13 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Cole Beasley stays watching film.

The ex-Dallas receiver who told critics of the Cowboys WR corps last year to watch more film, did just that before signing a free-agent contract with the Buffalo Bills. Those sessions convinced him that quarterback Josh Allen is on the right path.

Beasley said that despite the critiques of Allen -- especially on social media -- he believes the young passer has a bright future.

"I watched the] film. You can see it," Beasley said, [via NYup.com. "It doesn't matter what people say. You can tell what a guy's about by watching him play. I've seen clips of him. I've seen him do things with his legs and the way he throws the ball. I just want to come here and help him as much as I can."

While Allen has plenty of growing to do in the offseason -- the QB and coaching staff have admitted as much -- he showed flashes of ability that made him a first-round draft choice last season.

Allen's biggest struggles came with accuracy and touch on short-to-intermediate passes. Those are the types of routes where Beasley excels. The slot receiver won't be very productive if Allen doesn't improve in those areas.

"[He's] a good dude," Beasley said of Allen. "I love that [he was the first to call]. It's just the willingness to get better and work. You always can get better no matter what stage you are in your career. I could tell and hear it through the phone that he was hungry and eager to get better. He wants to do this thing the right way and turn this thing around."

One aspect of the young quarterback that does excite is his big-armed deep ball. Fellow free-agency signee and noted speedster John Brown quipped that Allen might be the only quarterback who could overthrow him.

"I don't say that about a lot of quarterbacks, but I think he can," Brown said.

Allen's development from Year 1 to Year 2 will be the biggest indicator of success in Buffalo in 2019. The Bills' front office has done a good job thus far of buffering the quarterback this offseason, including the additions of Beasley and Brown. Allen will be given every opportunity to grow into a franchise stud. If he fails, the film will show it.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams trading running back Cam Akers to Vikings

Los Angeles is sending Akers to Minnesota via trade, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday, per sources. The Rams and Vikings will swap 2026 late-round picks as part of the deal, per Pelissero.
news

Bears QB Justin Fields clarifies 'robotic' comments: 'I'm not blaming anything on the coaches'

Justin Fields held a second media session on Wednesday, clarifying the earlier comments he made regarding his subpar play and how it relates to how he's being coached. 
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Giants-49ers on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night.
news

Raiders place Chandler Jones on non-football illness list due to personal matter

Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Chandler Jones has been placed on the team's non-football illness list and will be out indefinitely as he deals with a personal issue, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.
news

Week 3 injury report for 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with each player's injury designation for Week 3 of the 2023 season.
news

Giants rule out RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) for 'Thursday Night Football' vs. 49ers

The New York Giants have officially ruled out running back ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ (ankle) for Thursday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers.
news

Bears QB Justin Fields says coaching could be reason he's playing 'robotic'

Bears quarterback Justin Fields on Wednesday described his performance in Week 2 as too "robotic" and he said one of the reasons he isn't playing as free as he would like "could be coaching."
news

Panthers QB Bryce Young (ankle) sits out Wednesday practice; Week 3 status TBD

No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young is dealing with an ankle injury suffered in Monday night's loss to New Orleans. The Panthers conducted a walkthrough Wednesday due to the short week, and Young did not participate.
news

Bills QB Josh Allen, Eagles RB D'Andre Swift highlight Players of the Week

Philadelphia running back D'Andre Swift and Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen lead the way for Players of the Week. 
news

Colts QB Anthony Richardson remains in concussion protocol, won't practice

Colts head coach Shane Steichen told reporters that QB Anthony Richardson and C Ryan Kelly will miss Wednesday's practice as they remain in concussion protocol.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Sept. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Kareem Hunt returning to Browns on one-year deal worth up to $4M

The Cleveland Browns are signing running back ﻿Kareem Hunt﻿ to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million, per NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.