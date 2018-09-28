Cole Beasley on Cowboys' WRs: We're just getting open

The Dallas Cowboys' offense stands in stark contrast to much of the high-flying productions we've seen through three weeks. While the likes of Jared Goff and Patrick Mahomes are soaring above the treetops, Dak Prescott is slogging through the mud.

The issues with the Dallas offense are manifold, from Prescott's inconsistency, to terrible play-calling, to a struggling offensive line, to a misfit cast of wideouts.

As to that final issue, Cole Beasley is here to defend the receivers room.

"We're just getting open. That's all we can do," Beasley said, via Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "If you watch the tape, that's all you've got to do. A lot of people aren't watching the tape. They're just assuming. That's fine."

According to Next Gen Stats, Beasley is averaging 2.8 yards per separation on his 16 targets this season, exactly the median among receivers with at least five targets (for some comparison, Ex-Cowboy Ryan Switzer, now with Pittsburgh, is averaging 3.4). Deonte Thompson averages 2.1 yards of separation, Allen Hurns 2.5, Tavon Austin 3.9, and Michael Gallup 1.8.

One source of frustration for the Cowboys' receiver room is the lack of opportunities.

"Any receiver is frustrated when you get the ball three times. But any playmaker wants the ball and if they say they don't they're lying," Beasley said. "Nobody is down in the dumps or anything. In our room, we get satisfaction out of getting separation whether the ball comes our way or not."

Beasley leads the Cowboys with 12 receptions on 16 targets for 132 yards through three games. The entire Dallas receivers room has 35 catches for 378 yards. For some comparison, Saints stud receiver has 38 catches for 398 yards by himself.

Despite the lack of production through three games, Beasley defended his teammates.

"We've got guys who can run routes and get open on this team," he said. "It's that simple. All we can do is control what we control and get open and when the ball comes our way, catch it."

While backing the receivers, who have been one of the many punching bags in Dallas this year, Beasley also attempted to shield Prescott from shouldering all the blame.

"There are lot of things that keep the ball from getting to a receiver. A lot of variables," he said. "You can't just point at one unit, ever. Unless we were on tape not getting open, then you could say that. But until then, if you just look at stats, of course, people are going to say that we're not good or horrible. If you look at the opportunities you'd know better."