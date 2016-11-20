Cody Kessler suffers concussion in Browns' loss

Cody Kessler exited the Browns' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third quarter to be evaluated for a possible concussion and did not return in the team's 24-9 loss.
After the game, Browns coach Hue Jackson said Kessler suffered a concussion and that Josh McCown would start next week if Kessler can't play.
Kessler has routinely been harassed and beaten by various defenses since taking over as Cleveland's starting quarterback, suffering a concussion earlier in the season against Cincinnati and fighting through many more vicious blows to stay on the field. It begs, if not screams the question of what's going on up front?
"No question, I have to watch the tape to be very honest with you so I can see it," Jackson said of protection issues. "Sometimes it was physical matchup. Sometimes it was not getting a point correct. It was a combination of a lot of things. My hats off to them. They did a great job, and we did a poor job so. I do need to watch the tape to be very honest with you. We can play better than that. There is no question about that. That is disappointing."
McCown replaced Kessler during the game, completing 14 of 27 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown, but also lost a fumble that was recovered for a Steelers touchdown. McCown endured similar pressure from Pittsburgh's defense.
"We have to protect better," Jackson said. ..."I don't think it is from a lack of trying. Our guys are trying. I think I have to put them in better situations. It all starts and stems from the top. It starts with me so I have to put these guys in better situations.
"Today, I just thought as you looked out there as things were unfolding and happening, their team made more plays than we did. At the end of the day, that is what happens. I don't want this group to go backwards any more than what we already have. I have to regroup with the guys and regroup with our coaches, and we have to keep pressing forward."